ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Plenty of action on the courts at Cedar Beach on Friday evening. Parkland and Liberty knocking off a pair of Philadelphia foes.
Eddie Ohlson leading his squad after recently being appointed the head coach of the Trojans. Not much issue for his squad knocking off the City School out of Philadelphia, 65-24.
The Trojans controlling this one for much of the way, they held a 33-10 lead at halftime. In the second half, it would be much of the same for the Trojans. Robbie Ruisch pacing the winners offensively with 23 points.
Elsewhere on the courts, the Hurricanes would edge Samuel Fels High School out of Philadelphia, 40-38.
Neither team able to create much separation in this one, Fels holding a slight edge in the first half, 20-19. Noah Scurry with seven points in the first half to help Fels maintain some control.
Down the stretch in the second half, Dwayne Chess and the Hurricanes were able to just outpace Fels for the win. Chess would finish with 14 in the win.