OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland baseball program is once again in the midst of a stellar season. The Trojans are currently sitting at, 10-2 as the season takes a turn to the home stretch.
This is a group that has been able to overcome adversity and come out as a true contender for titles.
The two losses the Trojans have suffered this season, one coming to open the season against Northampton and most recently against Nazareth. Both programs that have been solid all season as well.
Coming down the home stretch of the season, the Trojans will look to end on a high note and carry that momentum into the playoffs.