OREFIELD, Pa. - The start of the of 2021 season has been perfect in all but one set for the Parkland High School boys' volleyball team. The Trojans are currently 5-0 entering their Friday night match against Freedom.
The Trojans feel good about their chances to bring home District gold in 2021, five years removed their last title. Senior, JT Siggins likes the focus he has seen from his teammates from the first practices of the season up to now.
Players and coaches alike are happy to get back on the court after missing all of last season, that layoff provides some challenges for the season ahead. Head coach Scott Trumbauer touched upon the lack of knowing what other teams around the league will look like this season.
Even with the challenges, Trumbauer knows that his squad will come ready to compete day in and day out. Most player for the Trojans are on other sports teams and have had success in those sports.
Trumbauer knows that success can breed success, and these kids come with that same competitive edge on the volleyball court.