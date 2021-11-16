PIAA girls volleyball semifinals taking place in 4A, 3A and 2A on Tuesday night. Parkland the lone area team advancing to the finals, Bethlehem Catholic and Central Catholic having their title hopes cut short.
The Trojans took on Bishop Shanahan in the 4A semifinal, rolling to a 3-1 win. Parkland won the final two sets to secure the win over the Eagles.
All knotted up at one going into the third, the Trojans narrowly win the third, 25-23. They would cruise in the fourth set for the win. North Allegheny awaits them in the 4A final on Saturday at Cumberland Valley.
In the 3A semifinal, the Golden Hawks taking on Spring Grove for a shot at the title game. Spring Grove winning the final three sets to advance, 3-2.
Bethlehem Catholic won the first set, 25-20 before going on to win the second, before things took a turned south for the Golden Hawks.
The Vikettes in the 2A semifinal playing against Trinity. Central Catholic seeing their title hopes dashed in three straight sets to Trinity.
A tough night for the Vikettes on the court, dropping the second set, 25-18. They wouldn't bow out easily, still battling in the third, but things continuing to roll the way of Trinity.
(Video Courtesy: FOX 43)