Inclement weather forcing the Bash at the Beach to go from inside to outside, some games able to beat out the elements.
The Parkland 'A' team rolled to a big win over Freedom, 48-20. In the first half the Trojans taking full control of this one, jumping out to a 22 point lead.The same would continue in the second half for the Trojans.
Parkland and Nazareth will meet on Saturday morning in the winners bracket.
Elsewhere on Friday night the Blue Eagles would edge out Wilson West Lawn, 39-38.
The Blue Eagles would get a last second bucket in the first half to hold a two point lead at halftime, 21-19. In the second half, the Blue Eagles continuing to lock things down, securing their spot against Parkland A.
Later in the night, Whitehall right back to work after an opening round win. Allentown Central Catholic keeping the Zephyrs from going back-to-back with a tournament opening, 66-44 win.
This one needing to be moved inside following inclement weather that affected the area.
Prior to that, the Vikings with a dominating performance practically from the opening tip. They lead by double digits through much of the first half and continued that in the second half.
The Vikings would push the lead to 17 before the game went indoors. Once indoors, Jahrel Vigo with a slam putting the Vikings up, 49-32 en route to the win.