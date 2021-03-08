Parkland and Nazareth girls' basketball teams won on Monday night to advance to the District 11 6A final. The Lady Trojans defeated Pocono Mountain West 54-48 while the Blue Eagles took down Northampton, 55-40.
The Trojans led by 10 at halftime and staved off Pocono Mountain West in the second half to hold on for the postseason victory. Pocono Mountain West's Azahni Simmons led all scorers with 23 points.
The Blue Eagles began the game on a 15-3 scoring run, but the Konkrete Kids lead to seven later in the first half. Nazareth would pull away in the second half to earn the double-digit win.
Talya Brugler led all scorers with 15 points for Nazareth.
In the 4A bracket, Jim Thorpe and Central Catholic advanced and will battle for gold.