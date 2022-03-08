PIAA girls basketball tournament getting underway on Tuesday night, Parkland and Northampton hosting opening round games. The Trojans and Konkrete Kids each moving on to the next round.
The Lady Trojans put the game away with a 13-0 run in the second half. Parkland ending Great Valley's season with a 40-32 win.
Talia Zurinskas and Madie Siggins each finished tied for a game-high with 14 points in the Trojans win. They will take on Pennsbury out of District I on Friday night.
The K-Kids got huge contributions from Grace Lesko and Kylie Gillard in their 56-43 win over Garnet Valley.
Lesko and Gillard accounted for 42 of the K-Kids 56 points in the win over the Jaguars. The K-Kids will take to the court on Saturday against Plymouth-Whitemarsh.
The win on Tuesday was the 300th in the career of Jeff Jacksits.
Other girls scores from the area.
6A Girls:
Easton def. Souderton, 42-36
Spring-Ford def. Nazareth, 43-32
Methacton def. Wilkes-Barre, 56-44
Perk Valley def. Central, 64-24
3A Girls:
Palmerton def. Martin Luther King, 49-31
Imhotep def. Executive Education, 51-45