CATASAUQUA, Pa. - District XI-3A boys volleyball semifinals hitting the court on Tuesday night. The top-four teams in the field all making it to this point.
A pair of rivalry games, Parkland, the top-seed sweeping Emmaus in three straight sets. The Green Hornets keeping things close in every set, but never able to pull off the win.
In the other semifinal, Northampton knocks rival Whitehall, 3-1 to advance to the title game.
The Konkrete Kids won the final two sets to take down their rivals. They will meet Parkland on Thursday night for the District XI-3A title.