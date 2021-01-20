EPC wrestling action picking up around the Lehigh Valley Wednesday night, four of the conferences title contenders taking to the mat. Parkland opening their season against Whitehall in the Lehigh Division, and Northampton taking on Liberty in the Northampton Division.
In the Northampton Division, the Konkrete Kids stormed outta the gate with a resounding 65-0 win over the Hurricanes. Northampton opened the dual with a pin and never looked back.
Jagger Condomitti picks up another pin for the K-Kids at 160 lbs. over Xavier Ramos. This would push the lead to 18-0 early on in the dual. A little later, Kyle Perl would pick up the win by fall at 215 lbs., brining the lead up to 27-0.
The Trojans would get the better of the the Zephyrs in this one, despite only winning three bouts to Whitehall's six. The Zephyrs had to forfeit four bouts helping the Trojans earn the 34-25 win.
On the mat, the Trojans grabbed a commanding 28-3 lead following a 10-1 major decision at 106 lbs. thanks to Blake Dergham. The Zephyrs would come fighting back though, picking up wins at 126 lbs, Johnny Colon, and 145 lbs., Seth Pascoe to get within three points.