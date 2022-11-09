PIAA boys soccer tournament taking place across the Lehigh Valley. Parkland and Northwestern both earning their spot in the quarterfinal rounds.
In Orefield, the Trojans played host to CB East in the 4A opening round. These two squads needing more than even overtime to determine a winner, the Trojans coming out on top in penalty kicks, 1-0
Both teams continued to remain tied in pk's, both scoring three in to push this one to the brink. Sam Masenheimer plays the role of hero for the Trojans, giving them the edge and the win, 4-3 in pk's.
Father Judge awaits the Trojans in the quarterfinals, that game is to be played this Saturday at Upper Perkiomen.
Trojans, Northwestern Lehigh Advance in PIAA SOCCER Playoffs
In New Tripoli, the Tigers blanked Masterman in their opening round matchup, 2-0.
Josh Zellner scores the first goal of the game midway through the second half, the Tigers would carry that 1-0 lead into the second half. Later on, it would be Jake Van Leer with the second goal of the night.
Fleetwood awaits the Tigers in the quarterfinals, the game is to be played at Emmaus High School.