BATH, Pa. - Pool play continued in the Lehigh Valley softball tournament with a double header Wednesday afternoon taking place at the Moore Township Fields. Parkland getting the best of Bethlehem Catholic, and Notre Dame Green Pond taking down Pen Argyl.
The Lady Trojans struck early to grab the lead with a two out rally in the first inning, and they wouldn't look back. Parkland shutting out the Golden Hawks 7-0 in six innings.
Notre Dame and Pen Argyl battled it out with the Crusaders finally taking the lead in the fifth inning en route to their 3-1 win.
Lehigh Valley softball tournament: Parkland vs. Becahi and NDGP vs. Pen Argyl (Pool play) (4)
Day two of pool play at the Lehigh Valley softball tournament at the Moore Township Fields. A pair of picture-perfect summer days for the showcase so far...
...early action, last year's EPC and District 11 champion Parkland, taking on Bethlehem Catholic...
...Pen Argyl and Notre Dame also playing in the early window - all Colonial League battle...
