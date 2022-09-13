OREFIELD, Pa. - Top teams in the East Penn Conference going at it on the turf Tuesday night. Parkland handing Nazareth their first loss of the season, 2-1
The Trojans fell behind early before scoring two unanswered goals to claim the lead and the win. Hope Paterick putting the Blue Eagles ahead early in this one.
Third period of play, Elaina Fragassi gets the deflection off a defenders stick for the equalizer. This one would head into overtime, and in the extra period, it was Anna Sensinger with the gritty goal.
Parkland improves to 5-0 on the season, Nazareth takes a step back to 5-1.