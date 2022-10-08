OREFIELD, Pa. - Two times fighting for District seeding at this point in the season, Parkland playing host to Southern Lehigh in a cross-conference showdown.
The Trojans getting the better of the Spartans with a 2-1 win. It was a comeback effort for the Trojans, as Reece McIntosh scored first to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead early.
Elaina Fragassi and Maya Zaun with the two goals for the Trojans in the comeback win.
Southern Lehigh remains in the top spot in District XI-2A with a 11-2-1 record, while Parkland improved their record to 11-3 and currently sits in the fourth spot in the 3A rankings.