...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SUNDAY TO 1 PM EST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 11 to
15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey
and east central and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Sunday to 1 PM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&