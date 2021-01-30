Parkland and Palmerton were victorious on Saturday afternoon in high school boys' basketball games. The Trojans took a 54-38 win over Dieruff while the Blue Bombers posted a 57-42 over Southern Lehigh.

Dieruff led by two at halftime against Parkland, bu the Trojans outscored the Huskies 16-4 in the third quarter to run away with the win.