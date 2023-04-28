EASTON, Pa. - Two EPC heavyweights going head-to-head on the turf at Cottingham Stadium. Parkland passing another late season test with a, 14-9 win over Easton.
The Trojans would jump out to a 4-0 start over the Red Rovers, they would make it 6-1 as things headed into the second quarter. Sean Wilson would cap-off a 4-to-0 Easton run to get the Red Rovers within one, 6-5.
From that point on the Trojans would let the Red Rovers get no closer. Parker Kusko would add to the lead in the second half as his squad rolls.
Parkland remains unbeaten in EPC play as the regular season winds down.