WHITEHALL, Pa. - Hitting the mat for a rivalry showdown in the EPC on Wednesday night. Parkland getting the better of Whitehall, 40-25 winning away.
The Trojans falling behind through the first few bouts, 12-5 Zephyrs. At 133 the Trojans would overcome the Zephyrs for the lead, Jacob Peterson gets the 7-5 decision in his first varsity match, it's 14-12 Trojans after that bout.
From there, the Trojans would begin to roll, Juan Moya getting the fall at 152 to help push the lead.
Parkland improves to 8-2 overall, 4-1 in the EPC. Whitehall falls to 7-4, 3-3 in conference.