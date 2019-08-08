Parkland plans a comeback from down year

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - For the first time in six years, the Parkland football team isn't entering the season as the defending District 11 champions. Although the Trojans didn't hoist any hardware, the team feels it made strides in the 2018 campaign.

The seniors feel as a class they are now more experienced and are ready to get back to the championship level the program has grown accustomed to. In their favor is depth and talent in the trenches as well as running back and linebacker.