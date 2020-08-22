ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland fell in dramatic fashion to Nazareth in last year's District 11 championship game, now the Trojans are using that as motivation to get back to the title this fall.
This off-season Parkland lost a lot of notable players from last year's team, but the coaching staff feels confident about who they have this fall. One key area, the offense line, Parkland lost five members in from last year's team.
This fall's campaign will be different as the EPC has set-up a tiered, delayed start due to COVID-19 concerns and also are only allowing contests against other schools in the same county.
The opening night of football for Parkland will be October 2. The Trojans will play Allen, Central Catholic, Dieruff, Emmaus, and Whitehall. The official schedule hasn't been released yet.