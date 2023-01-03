OREFIELD, Pa. - Two of the top teams in the EPC going at in Orefield on Tuesday night. The host Parkland Lady Trojans knocking off the visiting Allentown Central Catholic Vikettes, 34-22.
The Lady Trojans holding a slight edge for most of the first half, and that would continue right before the buzzer at halftime. Delaney Chilcote with a three right after the Vikettes tied to give the Lady Trojans a, 16-13 lead at the break. They would pull away down the stretch.
Helping to lead the way for the victorious Lady Trojans, Talia Zurinskas who finished with 18 points on the night.
Parkland improves to 7-1 on the season, Central Catholic sits at 9-3.