ALLENTOWN, Pa. - High school baseball taking over the friendly diamond at Coca-Cola Park. Thursday night featuring a pair of heavyweight matchups with Liberty and Parkland coming out on top.
The Trojans with an impressive performance to knock off their rivals, Emmaus, 11-5. A seventh inning, seven run rally for the Trojans was the difference in this one.
Bottom of the fourth inning, the Green Hornets would grab hold of the lead for a brief time. Emmit Budick with a RBI shot all the way to the wall, it would be 3-2 Green Hornets.
They would maintain a one-run lead at, 5-4 heading into the seventh. Gavin Mohry would put the Trojans in front to start the seventh inning rally, a two-run triple to left.
Parkland improves to, 9-2 on the season while Emmaus falls to, 6-5.
The other rivalry showdown saw the Hurricanes shutout Freedom behind the pitching of John Galgon. The Hurricanes pitcher tossing a no-hitter under the lights at Coca-Cola Park.
Offensively the Hurricanes would drive in seven runs to help their pitcher out. Galgon stuck out nine Patriots batters in the win.
Liberty earns its sixth win of the season.
(Liberty video courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)