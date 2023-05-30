OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and Liberty will square off for a third time this season on Wednesday night in the District XI-6A title game. The Trojans and Hurricanes each taking one this season.
Most recently, the Hurricanes with a resounding win over the Trojans in the EPC title game. The District title match features a little bit bigger of a prize, as only one team will make it into the PIAA tournament.
Kurt Weber the Trojans head coach helping to keep his team loose, yet focused ahead of Wednesday's showdown with the Hurricanes.
First pitch is set for 7:00 PM at DeSales University on Wednesday night.