ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Parkland ousted the tournament favorite Liberty in the semifinals and now the Trojans have their sights set on rival Emmaus and the District 11 championship.
Parkland is set to face Emmaus in an all-EPC battle in the District 11 baseball final on Tuesday night at DeSales University. The team is seeking its first district championship since 2015 as the Trojans came up short in the final for three straight years 2016-18.
Emmaus and Parkland clashed in the EPC playoffs earlier this season and then twice in the regular season. The Trojans won both regular season match-ups, but the Green Hornets prevailed 9-6 in the conference tournament.
"It's the best. It's our rival, and they're the best of the best, and it's our competition," Parkland junior infielder Blake Barthol said. "It's what we play for everyday and it's going to be a battle to the end. Pitcher's duel I assume, because everyone's going to be throwing their best. So, it's going to be a competitive, good game."