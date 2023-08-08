OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland football program brought him its first District title since 2017 a season ago. At just, 6-4 the Trojans made a run when it counted and in 2023 their goal is to improve upon that mark.
The Trojans suffered several key injuries during the middle of the season a year ago, but getting those payers back led to the run. A solid core of that group returning in 2023, head coach Tim Moncman knows that if they avoid the injuries this season they should be able to navigate the always tough EPC South.
“Last year you had to stay healthy. We got banged up quite a bit in the middle of the season. We were 2-3, and then we got healthy and just clicked at the right time in districts. So, it’ll be a war of attrition throughout the league, but I am happy with our kids. We’ve got a good nucleus of seniors back, and we stay healthy we should be alright.”
The Trojans lost 11 seniors to graduation, but that hasn't put a damper in their goals for the upcoming season. One of the senior leaders, Trea Tremba is just as hungry for another District title.
“We want to go out and get another one. We got a lot of guys coming back. So, we wanted to work hard and go back and get another district championship and we’re super excited. We want to have a good regular season this year and then just take it right into the playoffs."
As always it'll be a test right out of the gate for the Trojans, following a season opener against Pocono Mountain West, they turn around to face Freedom. More top tier competition to follow the District title rematch, the Trojans will have a good idea what kind of team they are in the first half of the season.