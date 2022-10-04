OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland is once again one of the lead teams to bring home both the EPC and District XI-4A titles. The Trojans sit at a perfect 13-0 in 2022 as we bring the regular season to a close.
This is a group that faced lots of turnover, Scott Mang losing 13 seniors from the 2021 squad.
From one core group to the next, Mang has nine seniors this season, all of which have transitioned into leadership and starter roles well. The performances game after game have proven that.
Parkland will look to end the regular season with no blemishes, en route to earning some hardware.