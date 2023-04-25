OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and Freedom met on the lacrosse field in a heavyweight showdown on Tuesday night. The Trojans remaining perfect in EPC play with a, 12-8 win.
The Patriots would jump out to a, 3-2 lead through the first quarter of play. Second period, all home team as the Trojans charge back to take a, 6-3 lead heading into the break. Chase Kusko scoring one of his five goals on the night in the, 4-0 second for the Trojans.
Coming out of halftime, the momentum remained with the home team, as the Trojans pushed their lead to, 10-4 heading into the fourth. Drew Filipovits with his second goal on the night in the quarter.
The Patriots would come back to life offensively in the fourth, scoring four goals but it would be too little, too late. Jared Karabinus finding the back of the net in during the comeback effort, he'd record two goals on the night.
Parkland improves to 12-1 overall on the season, Freedom suffers just its second loss, 11-2.