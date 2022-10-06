WHITEHALL, Pa. - Parkland and Whitehall renewing their rivalry on the pitch. The Trojans getting the better of their rivals with a, 3-1 win Thursday night.
The Trojans continuing their unbeaten run in 2022, improving to 13-0, currently the top team in District XI-4A. Josh Daniels and Logan Thrash combining for the Trojans three goals.
Miguel Roa sent the Zephyrs lone goal into the back of the net to try and keep his side in the game. Even with the loss, the Zephyrs remain in first place in the District XI-3A rankings.