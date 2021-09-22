BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Parkland girls volleyball hadn't lost a set all season heading into Wednesday night. They would drop one to Freedom, but take the match 3-1, to improve to 7-0 on the season.
The Trojans would take the first set, 25-17, Sydney Esquieres helping out in the win with a kill.
Set two, the Patriots would hand the Trojans their first set loss on the season. Amayzia gets key points for the Patriots off the dig from a Parkland kill attempt, they'd go on for the 25-23 win.
Parkland would take the next two sets, 25-23 in the third and 25-15 in the fourth to remain unbeaten on the year. Freedom suffers their first loss.