EASTON, Pa. - East Penn Conference MVP Nick Coval scored 24 points to lead Parkland to a 57-43 victory over Liberty in the District 11 Class 6A boys championship game on Saturday at Easton Area Middle School.
Coval scored 16 of his points in the second quarter as the Trojans took a 31-24 advantage at intermission. Joey Gerbasio added 11 as Parkland won the title for the second straight season.
Dywane Chess Jr. led the Hurricanes with 21 points. Parkland will face the 10th place team out of District 1, West Chester Henderson, in the first round. Liberty will play Upper Darby, who finished sixth in District 1, in the PIAA tournament.
In other District 11 boys basketball action, East Stroudsburg South defeated Pocono Mountain West 43-34 in the Class 5A final and Executive Education knocked off Saucon Valley 45-32 in the Class 3A title game.