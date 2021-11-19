OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland girls volleyball team is back in the PIAA final for the first time in five years.
The Lady Trojans went undefeated on the season, barely losing a set in the process. Standing in their way to cap an undefeated season off with state gold is North Allegheny.
This is a program that is no stranger to winning titles, and the current group of seniors and upperclassmen want to add to that trophy case.
The PIAA-4A girls volleyball championship will be played at 6PM on Saturday.