Parkland girls volleyball, PIAA title preview

OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland girls volleyball team is back in the PIAA final for the first time in five years. 

The Lady Trojans went undefeated on the season, barely losing a set in the process. Standing in their way to cap an undefeated season off with state gold is North Allegheny.

This is a program that is no stranger to winning titles, and the current group of seniors and upperclassmen want to add to that trophy case. 

The PIAA-4A girls volleyball championship will be played at 6PM on Saturday.