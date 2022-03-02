EASTON, Pa. - District XI-6A boys semifinals taking center stage on Wednesday night. Parkland and Pocono Mountain West setting up a title game showdown later this week.
The Trojans handled Nazareth in their semifinal in Easton, 52-32. Parkland looking to pair their EPC title with District gold.
Will Meeker and Nick Coval leading the way for the Trojans in the win, combining for 32 points in the win. Each with 16 points on the night, game-highs.
In the other semifinal from Easton, Pocono Mountain West and Northampton needed double overtime to determine a winner. The Panthers pulling this one out, 59-55.
Christian Fermin proving why he's a D1 commit leading all scorers with 23 points in the win. Fermin with the biggest shot, a three in overtime as time expired to send this into double overtime.
Parkland and Pocono Mountain West will meet on Saturday night for the District XI-6A title.