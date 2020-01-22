OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland Lady Trojans basketball team have won four out of their last five games improving to 11-5 on the season. Their recent play has led them to securing their spot in the District XI tournament.
The Lady Trojans will look to make it five out of their last six on Friday when they take on Allentown Central Catholic in Rockne Hall.
With quite a few seniors on the team last season, Parkland has a younger core this year. They will look to keep taking steps in the right direction on Friday night.