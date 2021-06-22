ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland school board unanimously approved a sanctioned girls' wrestling program during their meeting on Tuesday night. The Trojans had several girls on their roster last season and now create their own program.
Parkland became the third school in District 11 to add an official girls' wrestling program, with Easton and Executive Education also have them.
In total, 13 schools in the PIAA have sanctioned girls' wrestling programs. The PIAA requires 100 schools to sanction a spot before it will consider sanctioning.