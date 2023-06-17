OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland boys volleyball team is one win away from capturing the PIAA-3A title. A remarkable undefeated run has the Trojans within reach of the programs second state title.
Just two seniors have led the way during the Trojans run in 2023, with plenty of underclassmen stepping up.
The Trojans have played a fairly competitive schedule during the 2023 season, outside of their EPC schedule, they have faced numerous PIAA contending opponents. Those matches helping to instill confidence in Scott Trumbauer's squad.
Awaiting the Trojans in the 3A final, Shaler who has lost just one match all season. This match almost a mirror image, both squads combining for just 13 dropped sets all season.
The challenge ahead, nothing that this group of Trojans isn't unfamiliar or ready for. This is a squad with plenty of respect for its opponent, while knowing what they themselves are capable of, bringing home the gold.