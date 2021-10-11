WHITEHALL, Pa. - Parkland defeated Whitehall 3-1 in an EPC boys' soccer game on Monday evening. With the win the Trojans improved to 14-1-1 this season as the team has not lost since its first game of the 2021 season.
Will Wagstaff and Zach Morales scored for Parkland in the final minutes of the first half to grab a 2-0 lead. The Zephyrs cut the deficit to 2-1, but then with less than two minutes remaining in the match Kyle Rothwell scored for Parkland to seal the win.
Prior to Monday's game the Zephyrs had won five of their last six games.