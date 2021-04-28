OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland softball team is sitting at 10-0 in the EPC's Lehigh Division, and proving once again to be among the best teams in the area.
After falling in their season opener to Freedom, 10-1 the Lady Trojans allowed only four runs while winning 12 of their next 13. Pitcher Katie Zaun has played a large role in stifling opposing offenses.
Seniors Zaun and and Maddy Konapelsky commented on the first game of the season setting the tone for the rest of the way, and brining a new focus to the team.
Head coach Barry Search talked about Zaun's performances on the mound, saying that not too much bothers her out there. The defense behind her has been stellar during their stretch too.
Not only have pitching and defense been on point, the Lady Trojans have scored 116 runs since only plating one in their season opener.
Parkland has six regular season games left, two of those an opportunity to avenge earlier losses against Freedom and Northampton. Search knows what that his squad just needs to play their game at this time of year, and the wins will come.