NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Parkland and Southern Lehigh won District 11 girls' volleyball championships on Thursday night at Catasauqua High School. The Trojans captured their sixth straight district championship and the Spartans won their first title in six years.
Parland topped Emmaus 3-1 and Southern Lehigh defeated Central Catholic 3-2.
Parkland won the first two sets in the match, including the opener, which was a 35-33 set. Emmaus won the third set, but Parkland won the fourth set 25-16 to win the title.
Southern Lehigh, who was the top seed in the bracket, fought back to win the championship. The Vikettes went up 2-1 in the match then the Spartans battled back to win the final two sets to earn the gold.