OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and St. Joe's Prep have history at this stage in the game. The Trojans having fallen to the Hawks each time, much like District XI as a whole over the years.
For the Trojans, looking at the past isn't important in this one. Recent history though shows the Hawks just edging past Freedom in 2021.
The success that the Patriots were able to have against this group, something that is being taken into consideration for the Trojans. Come Saturday evening this group will hope to have changed the narrative against District XI teams.