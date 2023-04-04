OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland and Allentown Central Catholic renewing their rivalry on the lacrosse field Tuesday night. The Trojans keeping their perfect record intact with a, 15-4 win.
A close contest through the early going, the Trojans with a brief lead through one quarter, 2-1. The Vikings tying things up in the second, James McCarthy bringing his team even.
Jake Parker for the Trojans pushes his team back in front just moments after the Vikings equalizer. That would jump start a, 6-1 Trojans second quarter giving them an, 8-2 lead at the half. Paker would finish the game with four goals in the win.
Parkland improves to, 6-0 while Central Catholic falls to, 2-3.