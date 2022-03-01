District XI-6A semifinals on the hardwood, Parkland and Northampton setting up the girls title game on Friday night.
The Lady Trojans shocked Easton with a late 9-0 run to take down one of the best teams all season, 44-40.
The Red Rovers built up a double-digit lead before the Trojans began to make their comeback. Sara Tamoun doing her part in the effort for Easton with 14 points.
Talia Zurinskas paced the Trojans with 15 points, a game-high, she was followed up by Zoe Wilkinson, who had 12 points and the shot that gave the Trojans the lead for good.
In the other semifinal, Northampton continued their revenge tour in the District tournament with a 47-37 win over rivals, Nazareth.
The K-Kids, down by one after the first quarter, for rolling in the second. They would go on a 12-0 run to grab a double-digit lead heading into halftime. Taylor Kranzley earning some of her 12 points during that run.
Second half, the K-Kids picking up where they left off, continuing to roll. Grace Lesko pacing them offensively in the win with 15 points.
Parkland and Northampton will meet for the District XI-6A title on Friday night, the location and time are still to be determined.