HOCKESSIN, Del. - Parkland boys basketball built a first half lead, but could not hold on as they suffered the first setback of the season 52-45 to the Sanford School.
The Trojans, who were led by 16 points from Will Meeker, were up 19-14 at the break. The host Warriors stormed back with a big second half behind Dayon Polk who paced all scorers with 29 points.
Parkland, who opened the season with wins over Lower Merion, Northampton and Nazareth, fall to 3-1. The Trojans are scheduled to play a pair of road games this week beginning at William Allen on Tuesday.