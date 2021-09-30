OREFIELD, Pa. - A pair of unbeatens squaring off on the volleyball court in Orefield on Thursday night. Parkland would be the one to remain unbeaten with a 3-0 match win over Emmaus.
Green hornets holding a late lead in the first set, 23-20, but the Trojans would go on a 6-1 run to close out the first set.
After taking the second set, the Trojans looking to put things away in the third. Brynn Dreisbach getting a big time kill to help in the winning effort. Parkland improves to 10-0 on the season.