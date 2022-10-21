WHITEHALL, Pa. - EPC heavyweights going head-to-head for the girls volleyball title game on Thursday night. Parkland knocking off Liberty in three straight sets to hand the Hurricanes their first loss of the season.
The Trojans only allowed the Hurricanes to reach the 20 point mark once in over the three games, it would come in the third and final set.
Leading up to the third set, the Trojans were in control much of the way. Each set close in the beginning but Parkland would pull away as it got later in each one.