OREFIELD, Pa. - A pair of unbeatens in the EPC clashed on the volleyball court Thursday night. Parkland would remain unbeaten at the end of the night, knocking off rival Emmaus in three straight sets.
Opening set of the match, the Trojans looking to set a tone. Owen Rodgers set up nicely for the kill to push the lead early on, 5-2. The Trojans would go on to win the first set, 25-13.
Second and third sets, more of a back and forth affair. The Trojans pushing the Green Hornets to the brink with a, 25-21 win in the second set. Third set, more of the same, the Green Hornets battling but the Trojans proving to be too much, 25-20.
Parkland claims the top seed in the upcoming EPC tournament.