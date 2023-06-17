The Parkland boys volleyball team but the bow on a perfect 23-0 season with a straight set win over District 7 champion Shaler on Saturday at Penn State's Rec Hall.
The Trojans won in straight sets 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17 to capture their second volleyball state title.
"I'm a man of a lot of words a lot of times and I was at a loss for words at the end of that match," head coach Scott Trumbauer said. "Seeing the way they played and the way they carried themselves, having other people from other districts tell us what good kids they are, all the credit to them."
Parkland, who dropped only five sets all season long, also won a state title in 2015.