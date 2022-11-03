ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District XI-4A soccer titles on the line Thursday night, rivals Parkland and Emmaus going head-to-head for each one. The Trojans getting the better of the Green Hornets, pulling off the sweep.
In the girls title game, regulation time was not enough to determine a winner between the two, not even one overtime. The Trojans would get a rebound goal in the second overtime for the, 2-1 win.
Kamryn McWhinney for the Green Hornets and Sejal Wellington for the Trojans mirroring each others first goals from range during regulation.
On the boys side, more overtime needed and another double overtime winner for the Trojans. Logan Thrash with the game winning goal in the extra overtime half.
For the Lady Trojans its the programs third straight District title, the boys program claiming their first title since the 2017 season.
(Video Courtesy: Service Electric TV2 Sports)