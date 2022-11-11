OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland girls volleyball team is in the midst of another run under head coach, Mike Krause. The Trojans are unbeaten on the season as they head into their PIAA quarterfinal match with Wilson West Lawn.
The Trojans opened up their PIAA tournament with a three-set sweep over Plymouth-Whitemarsh earlier this week.
This is a squad that thrives in these moments, looking forward to playing the best teams from around the state each and every match. To keep this run going, the Trojans will need to win away from home as the quarterfinals shift to Spring-Ford High School.