OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland baseball team, one of a few remaining unbeatens on the diamond in 2022. The Trojans keeping it that way with a resounding 14-2 win over Nazareth on Tuesday.
After falling behind early, the Trojans got the bats going, tying things up in the first inning before running away with it. They would hold a 5-1 advantage in the early going, continuing to build on their lead in the second inning.
This one would be over in five innings. The Trojans improving to 6-0 on the season, while the Blue Eagles drop to 4-3.