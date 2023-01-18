OREFIELD, Pa. - Parkland wrestling sits at 7-2 heading into their rivalry dual with Whitehall on Wednesday night. The Trojans lone District XI loss coming to perennial power, Northampton.
As we near the postseason, the Trojans will have more chances to add wins to their mark, and impressive wins at that.
This is a program that is making a turn for the better under Jon Trenge. The former Parkland and Lehigh standout having an impact for this current group of Trojans on the mat.
That experience and his leadership as a coach helping aid the Trojans to a 7-2 start heading into their rivalry meeting with the Zephyrs.