OREFIELD, Pa. - The Parkland girls soccer entered 2021 with eight new starters on the pitch. The Lady Trojans reign within the EPC and District XI looked like it could've been coming to an end.
The Trojans captured their seventh EPC title in a row with a win over Easton. They now set their sights on another District XI title.
With so many new faces joining the starting 11, building trust and chemistry early was key for the Trojans. Sophomore goaltender, Sophie Frank commenting on the welcomeness of the upperclassmen and returnees from last season.
Demi Olatilo, a senior member of the club, mentioned the preseason being critical for the Trojans to begin to build up that chemistry.
Parkland is hopeful to continue their reign and win yet another District title. The Trojans open their tournament against Pocono Mountain East on Thursday night.