Parkland uses 2nd half comeback to beat Emmaus

OREFIELD, Pa. - The Lady Trojans survived a scare from Emmaus at home Wednesday night, coming back with two goals in the second half to win 3-2.

The Lady Hornets scored two goals in the first half, breaking a 1-1 tie with under 10 minutes left to hold the lead at halftime. Parkland netted the equalizer within the first ten minutes of the second half, and would ice it with just over six minutes.

Emmaus will be one of the teams contending for a league title with Parkland all season.